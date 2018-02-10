Celebrate Chinese New Year at one of these top restaurants in London doing special menus...

Chinese New Year in London

Michelin-starred Hakkasan has created an exclusive menu for Chinese New Year at £88 a head. Dishes include Szechuan oyster with lotus root and crispy rice in mantau, wok-fried native lobster in superior stock with edamame and caviar (pictured top) and Rhug estate organic lamb in seaweed soy with celery and enoki mushroom.

For a really special occasion, authentic Chinese lion dancers will perform at Hakkasan Hanway Place on 18th February and Hakkasan Mayfair on 25th February.

When: 29th January to 4th March 2018.

The first London site for two-Michelin starred Duddell’s from Hong Kong, the newly opened restaurant will be offering a Lunar New Year menu for £88 a head. Starting with their ‘signature dim sum symphony’ and then on to mains including black cod with crispy radish and supreme soy, and abalone with smoked chestnut and corn fed chicken toban.

On 16th February look out for the traditional Chinese dancers to bring good fortune.

When: 16th February to 4th March 2018.

Enjoy the five course tasting menu at Serge et Le Phoque, the overseas venture of the Michelin starred Hing Kong restaurant of the same name. Dishes include scallop with turnip, shiitake, century egg and chilli and salt baked pork “Char siu”, eggplant and cucumber, and costs £75 a head. Each course can be served with a paired wine, for an additional fee.

When: 16th and 17th February 2018

The Michelin-starred dim sum teahouse Yauatcha will be serving a special menu for Chinese New Year at both London locations, based around dishes believed to bring good fortune, such as salted egg yolk custard sesame ball dim sum and golden fortune prawn in lime sauce.

They have also commissioned two artists to create Chinese lantern art installations in the restaurant sites across the world.

When: From 5th February 2018

Gourmet hot-dog and grower Champagne specialist bubbledogs will become a Chinese café for one night only, ‘Chappett’s Café’. Sandia Chang of bubbledogs, will be joined in her kitchen by James Knappett, Head Chef of Michelin-starred Kitchen Table, passing on hot dogs for traditional Chinese dishes. Champagnes on offer include JM Seleque, Dhondt Grellet and Marie Courtin.

For those wanting a more low-key celebration, or unable to make the night, a Chinese inspired hot dog, the ‘Lucky Dawg’, topped with “Lu Rou”, a Taiwainese pork belly mince, shiitake mushrooms, Japanese pickled daikon and coriander, will also be on the menu for the month of February.

When: ‘Chappett’s Café’ – 20th February 2018. ‘Lucky Dawg’ – available throughout February 2018.