DWWA judge profile: Catherine Yen

Catherine Yen, a wine educator based in Hong Kong, is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2024.

Catherine Yen is a WSET Diploma holder and won the McNie Tasting Trophy in 2013. Also a WSET Wine Educator, Catherine is qualified to teach up to Level 3. Catherine is a qualified “Wine Expert” in Japan and is a member of the Japan Sommelier Association.

Catherine is a Vinitaly International Academy Ambassador for Italian wines. Previously a Decanter Asia Wine Awards, Catherine joins the DWWA judging in London for the first time this year.

