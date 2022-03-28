DWWA judge profile: Julien Boulard MW

Julian Boulard MW, a wine educator in China, is a judge in the Decanter World Wine Awards 2022

Julien Boulard MW was born in Alsace and arrived in China in 2003 while studying Mandarin at University. After completing a Masters Degree in International Affairs, he worked for five years for a wine importer in Nanning city, before setting up his own company – Zhulian Wines, specializing in wine education and marketing.

Thanks to his fluency in Chinese, his blog and his micro-blog « Weibo » soon attracted many readers and followers. Driven by his desire to learn, he started to study wine and became an accredited educator of the Bordeaux Wine School in China in 2008 (the only non-Chinese educator accredited in China). He then passed his WSET Diploma in 2012, the Advanced Sommelier exam of the Court of Master Sommelier in 2016 and more recently, the Master of Wine programme.

His reputation on social media, his proficiency in Chinese, his wine knowledge and his experience as a wine educator allowed him to become a key professional on the Chinese wine scene; on top of regularly publishing articles in Chinese wine media, he is also a judge at various wine competitions. Having previously judged at the DAWA, Julien is judging for the first time at the Decanter World Wine Awards in 2022. He frequently hosts wine dinners and tastings in major Chinese cities and also writes a monthly column for DecanterChina.com.