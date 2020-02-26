DWWA judge profile: Adam Walls

Adam Walls is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Adam Walls

Adam is currently employed as a wine buyer for Wine Selectors, Australia.

It was through working in bars and developing a healthy interest in all things distilled that Adam stumbled across the world of wine. This stumble morphed into 10 years of working with wine in hotels, bars and restaurants across Australia and the UK, followed up by stints in cellar doors in the Hunter Valley.

He holds the WSET Diploma in Wine & Spirits; is a graduate of the Australian Wine Research Institutes (AWRI) Advanced Wine Assessment Course (AWAC) and was the DUX of the 2019 Len Evans Tutorial.

He has been part of the judging teams at both regional and capital city wine shows across Australia for the past 5 years.

Adam joins the DWWA as a judge for the first time in 2020.