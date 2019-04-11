DWWA judge profile: Aina Mee Myhre MW

Aina Mee Myhre MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Aina Mee Myhre MW

Aina Mee Myhre MW graduated with a degree in marketing from BI Norwegian Business School in Oslo and ESADE and ICADE in Spain, before starting her career in wine with Pernod Ricard in 2005.

Since then, she has worked as a buyer for major importing groups such as Solera Group and Moestue Grape Selections, expanding her knowledge in both brand management and fine wines.

In 2015, Myhre founded wine importing company Heyday Wines, where she works as Managing Director. Her portfolio particularly expresses her passion for the indigenous varieties and unique terroirs of the Old World. Myhre is continuously looking for authentic and interesting wines to introduce in the Norwegian market and Heyday Wines is currently one of the fastest growing importing companies in the country.

In 2017, Myhre became Norway’s 4th Master of Wine. She joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.