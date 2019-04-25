DWWA judge profile: Alessio Spadone

Alessio Spadone is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Alessio Spadone

Growing up in his family Abruzzian restaurant, Alessio Spadone quickly became interested in discovering more about the fine dining sector. At age 16, he attended the AIS course, and did an apprenticeship at Enoteca Pinchiorri.

Since 2009, Alessio has managed the cellar of his family business, La Bandiera. With special consideration for organic productions, he has created wine lists which offer the best of the regional, national and french oenology, as well as a good selection of worldwide labels.