Audrey Doré is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Audrey Doré is a French sommelier working currently at El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, Spain.

She has a degree is Hispanic Philology and a Sommlier Postgradute degree from CETT.

She was previously head sommelier at Grupo Tragaluz and Roca Moo Restaurants in Barcelona.