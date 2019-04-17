DWWA judge profile: Becca Reeves

Becca Reeves is a judge at the at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Becca Reeves

Becca Reeves started her career in the wine trade in 2001 at Thierry’s, where she worked as a national account manager, before joining Asda as a product development manager. In 2009, she joined Laithwaites Wine where she was a senior buyer, managing the Rhône, Provence, England and South Africa, and previously Chile and the South of France.

Becca Reeves left Laithwaites in December 2012 and is now Director of Hattie’s Wines, as well as Account and Product Development Manager at BrandPhoenix.

Reeves was first a DWWA judge in 2010.