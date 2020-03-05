DWWA judge profile: Becca Wilkins

Becca Wilkins is a judge at the at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Becca Wilkins

Becca Wilkins started her career in the wine trade in 2001 at Thierry’s, where she worked as a national account manager, before joining Asda as a product development manager. In 2009, she joined Laithwaites Wine where she was a senior buyer, managing the Rhône, Provence, England and South Africa, and previously Chile and the South of France.

Becca Wilkins left Laithwaites in December 2012 and is now Director of Hattie’s Wines, as well as Account and Product Development Manager at BrandPhoenix.

Wilkins was first a DWWA judge in 2010.