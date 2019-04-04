DWWA judge profile: Björnstierne Antonson

Björnstierne Antonson is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Björnstierne Antonson

Björnstierne Antonson is the head sommelier & champagne bar manager at The Champagne Bar by Richard Juhlin in the center of Stockholm.

He began his sommelier career at the wine cellar Grappe in Stockholm and later opened Stockholm’s first wine bar – Baràvin.

He ran the wine programme as head sommelier at the renowned F12-group in Stockholm. Later, he spent a short sejour with Gérard Basset at Hotel du Vin in Winchester. He has been Richard Juhlin’s wingman since opening the The Champagne Bar by Richard Juhlin back in 2008.

Through the years he has been competing on national and international level in sommelier competitons with 1 gold and 13 silver medals.

Follow Björnstierne on Twitter @Selosse1968