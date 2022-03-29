DWWA judge profile: Brian Cronin MS

Brian Cronin MS is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Brian Cronin MS

Master Sommelier Brian Cronin began his wine career in Raleigh, North Carolina. After studying biology in college, Brian realized that he wanted to make wine. However, it was his exposure in restaurants to wines from all over the world and his growing passion for wine that made him want to learn everything that he possibly could. Brian then went to work as sommelier in some of the top restaurants in the country.

He has been the wine director for Charlie Trotter’s, Gary Danko, and Aqua. Brian is a very active member of the Court of Master Sommeliers and has also been an elected member of their Board of Directors. Brian’s diverse career in the wine industry has helped him build his philosophy of fresh, funny and informative education that he now uses as National Education Manager for Palm Bay International.

He devotes much of his spare time to running marathons for charity with the American Cancer Society. In 2016 he ran all of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, which are Tokyo, London, Boston, Berlin, Chicago, and NYC marathons for charity – one of only a few people in the world to accomplish this feat. Best thing about the race…”Finishing, eating great food, and drinking great wine! But most importantly it is about the people that benefit from this wonderful cause.”

2016 was Brian’s first year as a DWWA judge.