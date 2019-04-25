DWWA judge profile: Christopher Bates MS

Christopher Bates MS is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Christopher Bates MS

Christopher Bates MS has spent over 15 years in all aspects of the hospitality industry. Christopher and his wife Isabel own and operate F.L.X. Hospitality & F.L.X. Wienery.

Previously as General Manager & Executive Chef of Hotel Fauchère, Relais & Chateaux, Christopher oversaw the 16 room hotel and four restaurants. Prior to his time at the Hotel Fauchère he spent four years at the Inn at Dos Brisas, Relais & Chateaux, where they won numerous honors such as Mobil/Forbes 5 Stars, Relais & Chateaux and Relais Grands Chefs.

In 2012 Christopher was named Best Young Sommelier in the World after winning Best Young Sommelier in America the previous year. He went on to win TopSomm 2013, before passing his Master Sommelier Exam in May 2013, making him the 199th person in the world to do so.

Christopher and his wife Isabel have settled in the Finger Lakes region of New York with the intention to be a part of the growing hospitality industry. Christopher is an active member of the sommelier community and continues to educate as a lecturer at The International Culinary Center, and with the Court of Master Sommeliers.