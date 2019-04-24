DWWA judge profile: Christopher Sherwood

Christopher Sherwood is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Christopher Sherwood

Gaining experience in the Hunter Valley, and Sydney restaurants, in 2001/02, Christopher Sherwood returned to the UK to complete a wine MBA (during which he focused on strategic theory relating to the Portuguese wine industry) and has made a career running specialist independent merchants in London.

Since early 2010 he has been sole buyer and general manager of the four Bottle Apostle stores, founded in 2009 in Hackney, east London. Managing a constantly changing list of 700 wines, there is heavy emphasis on Austria, Italy, and Portugal (an important focus since day one).

Christopher first judged for the DWWA in 2007.