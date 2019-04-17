DWWA judge profile: Clément Robert MS

Clément Robert MS is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Clément Robert MS started his wine career from an early age, attending the catering school in Le Touquet. At the age of 18 he moved to Angers to take his sommelier degree.

After a spell as trainee sommelier at a Michelin starred restaurant in the Loire, Robert moved to England in 2006 where he became assistant head sommelier of the Hotel Du Vin Brighton, and then head sommelier of the Hotel Du Vin Cambridge.

In 2009, he joined Summer Lodge Hotel as assistant sommelier to Eric Zwiebel MS and won the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs’ International Young Sommelier of the Year competition, before being named UK Sommelier of the Year in 2013.

After working for nearly 5 years as Head sommelier for Medlar restaurant in Chelsea, Clément is now in charge of the wine buying for 28-50 group.

Clément passed his MS in 2015.

Clément Robert MS was first a DWWA judge in 2011.