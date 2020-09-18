DWWA judge profile: Eric Zwiebel MS

Eric Zwiebel MS is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2020.

Eric Zwiebel MS profile:

Eric Zwiebel MS is cellar master at Summer Lodge Country House Hotel in Dorset.

Born in Alsace, Zwiebel began his wine career early on by helping his parents in their restaurant, before working as sommelier for Le Pavillon Elysée Lenôtre in Paris. Following this, Zweibel decided to move to London to broaden his knowledge of the many different wine regions and to take courses offered by the Court of Master Sommeliers.

Two years later, in 2001, Zwiebel achieved his MS qualification. In 2004, he was named Best Sommelier of the UK, which he followed up with 3rd place at the Best Sommelier of Europe competitions in 2006 and 2008. Zwiebel reached the finals in the Best Sommelier of the World competition in 2007 and placed 4th at the 2013 competition in Tokyo.

Eric Zwiebel was first a DWWA judge in 2014.