DWWA judge profile: Cristina Alcalá

Cristina Alcalá is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)



Cristina Alcalá is a qualified sommelier, wine consultant, and taster based in Spain. She holds degrees in sociology, human resources, winemaking and viticulture.

After 15 years as a communicator (director of Vinum and MiVino magazines, wine expert on Radio Nacional de España, regular columnist for El País and other Spanish specialist publications), she was the general manager of the Appellation of Origen Ribeiro (Galicia). She also published two books about wine.

