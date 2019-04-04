DWWA judge profile: Danny Cameron ComIH

Danny Cameron is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Danny Cameron ComIH

Danny Cameron started his career in hospitality at London’s Café Royal and went on to lead an eight sommelier team at The Old Course in St Andrews, then as House Manager at Danesfield House.

Five years as an independent wine merchant followed, before becoming a director at Portugal-specialist Raymond Reynolds Ltd. He was the founding President of the Association of Portuguese Wine Importers, and created the Big Fortified Tasting in 2010.

He now divides his time between his award-winning consultancy and the Dyfi Distillery, which he established with his brother in 2016. He is the only member of the UK wine trade to be decorated as a Commander of the Order of Prince Henry for his services to Portugal.

Danny Cameron first judged at DWWA in 2010.

