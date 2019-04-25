DWWA judge profile: David Vareille

David Vareille is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

David Vareille

David Vareille was raised in Chablis and began his career at the age of 16, when he worked in the Michelin-starred La Salamandre and spent much of his time in the cellars establishing a love for fine wine. In the years that followed, he worked with some of the best chefs in Burgundy, Bordeaux and Spain, before moving to the UK in 2004 as head sommelier of L’Enclume in the Lake District.

Vareille has since worked for the Hotel du Vin group and London’s Bleeding Heart restaurant, before joining Bar Boulud in 2010 as head sommelier for the opening of chef Daniel Boulud’s first UK restaurant.

In January 2017 David Joined The Arts Club London as head sommelier leading one of the biggest teams in the country.

David Vareille was first a judge at the DWWA in 2011.