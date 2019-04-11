DWWA judge profile: Derek Morrison

Derek Morrison is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Derek Morrison

Derek Morrison is an accomplished Sommelier, Buyer, Restaurant Director, and Retail Manager with over 10 years’ experience in Europe and Canada.

He is the host and Co-Creator of the online series and podcast “Bring Your Own” (@BYOPodcast), as well as the Co-Founder of Grower Champagne Month.

Born and raised in the Canadian prairies of Saskatchewan, a province known for harsh winters rather than budding grapes, it was inevitable that a career in wine would lead Derek abroad. After completing wine studies in Italy, he spent time working in vineyards and cellars across Umbria and the Langhe, eventually going to work with iconic Tuscan wine producer Avignonesi to manage their London retail businesses.

From there, he went on to manage Hedonism Wines in Mayfair before joining The Good Wine Shop to oversee retail operations and buying in 2016. During his tenure, they were awarded Decanter’s Champagne Specialist Retailer of the Year, and runner up for Decanter’s London Wine Shop of the Year.

