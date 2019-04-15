DWWA judge profile: Fernando Mora MW

Fernando Mora MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Fernando Mora MW

Fernando was an engineer working in the automotive and wind industry when he fell in love with wine, and did everything within his power to turn his hobby into a profession. In his quest to become a winemaker he planted 28 vines in his grandparents’ garden in Alagón, Zaragoza and bought a kit to make his own wine at home, with an ice-based temperature control set that he placed in his bathtub.

His first vintage was in 2008 when he made wine with friends in Valdejalón. After leaving his job in 2013 he created Bodegas Frontonio and in 2015 he launched a new project in Campo de Borja called Cuevas de Arom.

At the moment he is involved in one of the most interesting terroir focused Garnacha projects worldwide, recovering the proudness of a vineyard valley called “El Jardin de las Iguales”.

