Freddy Bulmer is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Freddy Bulmer

Freddy joined The Wine Society in 2013 following working for a couple of small independent wine merchants in North Yorkshire.

Freddy became a Buyer at the beginning of 2017 and is now responsible for the buying of The Wine Society’s Australian, New Zealand, Austrian and Eastern European wines.

