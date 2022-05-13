DWWA judge profile: Giuseppina Andreacchio

Giuseppina Andreacchio is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2022.

Giuseppina Andreacchio

Giuseppina Andreacchio works as a broker for some Italian wineries around the world, helping them to build their brands and expand sales. She is a member of the Association of Wine Educators UK and a WSET Certified Educator.

Giusy holds a BA (Hons) in Languages and Literature, a WSET Diploma and is a Certified AIS sommelier in Italy.

She worked for many years for a UK wine distributor as an account manager, selling Italian wines to prestigious restaurants in London.

She recently obtained the title of French Wine Scholar, which testifies her love for French wines as well as Italian wines, which is her speciality.

She joins the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2022.