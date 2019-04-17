DWWA judge profile: Hugo Rose MW

Hugo Rose MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Hugo Rose MW

Hugo Rose MW joined the wine industry in 1982 after a brief career as a ‘garagiste’ (motorcycle mechanic), and is currently managing director of Cellar&Co, a fine wine asset management company.

After almost 20 years with UK fine wine merchants Lay & Wheeler, he set up his own consultancy offering a variety of commercial services to the wine industry, including project development, cellar evaluation and tastings of historic vintages.

Rose is a former chairman of the Institute of Masters of Wine (for whom he is joint Endowment Investment Officer) and of the Wine Investment Association. He has written on wine investment, en primeur and terroir for Decanter, World of Fine Wine, Drinks Business, Director and Vinforum.

Hugo Rose MW was first a DWWA judge in 2004.