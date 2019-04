Jamie Avenell is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Jamie Avenell is a wine buying professional with 15 years experience across multiple categories. He is currently a Wine Buyer at Bibendum PLB, responsible for buying from Spain, Portugal, Champagne, Languedoc-Roussillon, Provence, New Zealand, and England.

He is relishing the challenge of studying for the Master of Wine qualification and the experiences that this offers.