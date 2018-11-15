DWWA Regional Chair for Central Italy: Jane Hunt MW

Jane Hunt MW is Regional Chair for Central Italy (excluding Tuscany) at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Jane Hunt MW

Jane Hunt MW has a career in wine spanning over 40 years, which has encompassed sales, marketing, buying, education, writing and PR.

She moved back from Italy to the UK in 1977, becoming a Vintners’ Company scholar in 1981 and a Master of Wine in 1985. For 20 years she has been running Hunt & Coady Ltd, a company specialising in running trade tastings and competitions and is now also spending more time taking educational wine tours in Italy for Wine Scholar Guild and other organisations.

Hunt spends several months of the year in Italy, where she produces olive oil at her renovated farmhouse in Umbria.

See more DWWA 201 Regional Chairs