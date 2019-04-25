DWWA judge profile: Janet Dorozynski

Janet Dorozynski is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Janet Dorozynski

Janet Dorozynski has been tasting, studying and captivated by all things wine since completing her doctoral dissertation in Brussels in the late ‘90s. After completing her PhD in social demography, she packed in the papers and teaching to work in and with the international and Canadian wine industry in international business development, education and marketing.

By day, Janet is the trade commissioner for Canadian wine, beer and spirits at Global Affairs Canada, where she works with producers on export initiatives and oversees a program that assists Canadian Embassies to serve and promote Canadian wine, beer and spirits internationally.

She holds the WSET Diploma, is a WSET certified educator and a Professional Affiliate of Brock University’s Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute (CCOVI).

Outside her day job, Janet reviews and writes about wine and has organized and judged at wine and sommelier competitions in North and South America, Europe and Asia for the past two decades. She is a principal critic and national judge at Wine Align, the wine columnist for Luxe Magazine Ottawa and a contributor to GismondionWine.com.