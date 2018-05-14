DWWA judge profile: Jeremy Cukierman MW

Jeremy Cukierman MW is a judge at the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Jeremy Cukierman MW

Jeremy Cukierman MW was born and raised in Paris. After a short experience in advertising agencies, the passion for wine quickly prevailed. Co-Founder of the company Des Mets des Vins, Cukierman owns two wine shops in Paris, a wine event agency and a wine school. Through his wine business he is working with more than 200 wine producers from France and abroad.

Cukierman also consults for private customers and wine companies, lectures across all levels of WSET certification and trains future wine professionals in customised courses. He leads wine tastings, wine masterclasses and conferences in France and abroad.

A Master of Wine since March 2017, Cukierman also won the Madame Bollinger Medal for his outstanding performance in the practical papers of the Master of Wine examination.

He is writing for the French magazine Vigneron, the Italian magazine Civiltà del Bere and for his own blog (www.intothewinewithjeremy.com) with more than 3000 followers.

Cukierman is also currently working on a book about cult winemakers from all around the world, that will be released in 2018.

Follow Jeremy on Twitter: @JeremyCukierman