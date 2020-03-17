DWWA judge profile: Johan Larsson

Johan Larsson is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)



Johan Larsson

Johan Larsson has spent 22 years in the wine trade and this has involved a variety of positions, including sommelier for Stockholm’s top restaurants, key account and product management at different Swedish wine importing companies, and a year as assistant winemaker at Mas de Daumas Gassac in the Languedoc.

Larsson has also been head steward to the King and Queen of Sweden, and he now manages the Royal Wine Cellars, conducts tastings with the King and Queen, and provides advice on food and wine pairing for state banquets.

In November 2010, Larsson joined Systembolaget as wine buyer with responsibility for South Africa, North Africa, Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, the Far East, as well as buying sake. However now he is responsible for all French wine buying for Systembolaget.

Johan Larsson was first a DWWA judge in 2012.