DWWA Judge profile: John Baum

John Baum is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

John Baum profile:

John Baum is the owner-director of The Winemakers Club, an independent importer of artisan, small scale wineries from around Europe and Australia, with its own shop & bar in Farringdon, London.

John’s experience encompasses time working in wineries, wine retail and as a sommelier. John took over The Winemakers Club from his father in 2009, whilst also helping the running of The Canton Arms in Stockwell. He took the business on full-time in 2011, continuing to supply London’s finest restaurants and independent wine merchants.

In August 2014 The Winemakers Club Shop & Bar opened its doors. Situated in the Victorian arches beneath the Holborn Viaduct, the bar serves esoteric and exciting wines for all.

John’s time is divided between Italy, Hungary and propping up his bar.

2016 is John’s first year as a DWWA judge.