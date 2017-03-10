DWWA judge profile: Justin Liddle

Justin Liddle is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2017.

Justin Liddle

Justin Liddle joined the wine trade in 1990, seduced by the heady mix of food, wine and travel. He has spent time working in all areas of the trade – from in the vineyards of the Rhein-Phalz to being a director for Mentzendorff, via Oddbins and Yapp Brothers.

Currently a partner in Stokes Fine Wines, a Somerset-based agent and consultancy working with producers from around the world, Liddle is fascinated by all wine regions but likes to keep especially up-to-date on New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.

Liddle was first a DWWA judge in 2011.

Follow Justin on Twitter @Justinelliddle