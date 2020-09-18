DWWA judge profile: Kathrine Larsen MS

Kathrine Larsen MS is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2020.
Kathrine Larsen MS
Originally from Copenhagen, Kathrine Larsen MS began her career in hospitality in 2002, interning for a number of one and two Michelin star restaurants, while at the same time studying at Copenhagen Hospitality College. In 2007 she relocated to London where she joined D&D, working for restaurants Le Pont de la Tour, and Orrery. In 2013 she joined Zuma as Head Sommelier and a couple of years later left the restaurant floor to start working with Enotria & Coe, where she today is Premium Wine Ambassador.
In 2013 Larsen was named UK Young Sommelier of the Year, and was admitted to the Court of Master Sommeliers, having also been awarded the Grand Siècle award for the highest exam results of her year. In 2014 she was named UK Sommelier of the Year.
