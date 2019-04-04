DWWA judge profile: Luis Capitao

Luis Capitao is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Luis Capitao

Luis Capitao is a California-based wine industry veteran and international wine consultant. Former roles have included advising Eastern European wineries and government associations on export strategies, a ten-year period in strategic marketing with Constellation Wines U.S., and a tenure as marketing director of WJ Deutsch and Sons Inc.

During that time, he successfully rolled out Yellow Tail in the US. Capitao holds an MBA from the Rochester Institute of Technology, and a BA in economics from Rutgers University. He is currently Managing Partner of the company he co-founded, Touchstone Wines, a sales and marketing firm working with foreign wineries.

Luis first judged at the DWWA in 2008.