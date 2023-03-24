{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer Y2VkMzQ3ODgzNjE5M2Q0ODE0MGM4ZDNhZjMyNjNjZTBkZjY2OWRiYWMyOTU4MjMxZGE3N2Q3YmY1NTFjODZjNQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

DWWA judge profile: Marien Rodriguez

Marien Rodriguez Lopez de la Calle is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Marien Rodriguez is a fine wine buyer at Berry Brothers & Rudd in London and an MW student.

From 2013 to 2018, she completed a Bachelor’s degree in International Business and a double Master’s program in Supply Chain Management, Strategy and International Management, in the Netherlands and Switzerland. She has three years of retail experience as a Waitrose wine buyer.

Marien joins the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2023.

