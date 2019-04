Mario Meštrović is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Mario Meštrović

Mario Meštrović is an experienced Croatian sommelier with the international A.S.I. diploma and the Croatian Sommelier Club Diploma.

He acts as Commissioner for the Croatian Sommelier Club, Zagreb, and is an executive board member and lecturer.

His interest lie in the promotion and improvement of wine culture in Croatia, and restaurant service and table culture improvement through education and workshops.