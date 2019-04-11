DWWA judge profile: Martin Reyes MW

Martin Reyes MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Martin Reyes MW

Martin Reyes MW, a first-generation American, is the first Master of Wine of Mexican descent. With a prolific career as a buyer, importer, educator, and more recently, winemaker, he has held influential roles in many sectors of the industry.

Martin’s wine story began with an over-indulgent dinner while studying in Paris as a Stanford undergraduate and, by 2003, he was stocking shelves at wine purveyor and Bordeaux specialist, K&L Wine Merchants in California.

After managing a retail shop in Napa Valley for several years, Martin was hired as the principal buyer & importer for prominent wine club programs for partners such as The New York Times, Food & Wine Magazine, and Williams-Sonoma. In 2015, he was named one of Wine Enthusiast’s Top Forty under Forty Tastemakers.

Founder of Reyes Wine Group, a consulting company for wineries, importers and digital start-ups, his past and current clients include Spottswoode Estate, Copa Fina Wine Imports, and Vivino.com. Today, Martin is GM and winemaker for Sonoma-based Peter Paul Wines and consults across the full wine supply chain. He works closely with Vice Versa Wines in Napa Valley and launched Reyes Selections in 2018, a small portfolio of his favourite European producers, singled out from years spent sourcing wines globally for the US market. Martin is an instructor for GrapeExperience.com and SFWineSchool.com.

He joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.