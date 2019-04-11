DWWA judge profile: Maurizio Broggi

Maurizio Broggi is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Maurizio Broggi

Originally from Milan, Maurizio Broggi worked in the wine industry in Italy before moving to China in 2011, where he worked as wine ambassador for a wine distributor based in Hong Kong.

Since 2014, he has lived in the USA and he is currently working at the Wine Scholar Guild as Education Director for Italy, developing the Italian Wine Scholar programme.

Maurizio holds a WSET Level 4 Diploma and was awarded the Napa Valley Vintners Scholarship as North America high achieving graduate. He obtained the WSET Level 3 in 2013 and was awarded the Decanter Scholarship as top Level 3 graduate in Asia.

Maurizio is currently studying winemaking at UC Davis.

He joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.