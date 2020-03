Michael Harrison is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Michael Harrison

Michael Harrison has been in the wine trade for 35 years. He has held many different roles including Sommelier, Wine Buyer, Fine Wine Manager and Consultant.

He is a frequent judge of many competitions. His areas of expertise are U.K., Champagne, Bordeaux, Australasia & South America.

Michael Harrison was first a DWWA judge in 2012.