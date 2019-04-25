DWWA judge profile: Peter Nixon

Peter Nixon is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Peter Nixon

Commencing his wine career with Oddbins in the UK, followed by studies in wine marketing at Adelaide University, Peter Nixon has since accumulated over 30 years international wine industry experience, including: commercial and independent wine-buying for airlines, retail, hotel and restaurant groups; wine list design & training; wholesale and distribution; marketing and communications, as well as wine-judging in Asia, Australasia and Europe.

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Peter has been with Australia’s leading multi-channel drinks retailer, Dan Murphy’s, for almost a decade. He established the Dan Murphy’s Wine Panel, supporting the buying team with industry & customer engagement, range & product development, and wine communications & promotions (Dan Murphy’s Buyer’s Guide, Discovery Guides). In January 2018, Peter took on the additional role of Category Manager for International Wine at Dan Murphy’s.

A wine merchant at heart, Peter sees his role simply – sharing a passion for wine with industry and customers alike.