DWWA judge profile: Peter Ranscombe

Peter Ranscombe is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Peter Ranscombe

Peter Ranscombe became the wine columnist and drinks blogger for Scottish Field magazine in 2014 and completed his Wine & Spirit Education Trust diploma the following year.

He is also the Scotland correspondent for The Winerist website and has written about drinks for Decanter, Club Oenologique, Whisky Quarterly, Wine Tube Map, World Travel Guide and several copywriting clients.

When he’s not writing about drinks, Peter is a freelance journalist and copywriter, working for publications including The Lancet’s specialist medical journals, The Times and the Press & Journal. He studied physics at the University of St Andrews and trained as a journalist at Glasgow Caledonian and Strathclyde universities, before spending nine years at The Scotsman newspaper.

His debut novel, an historical thriller called Hare, was published by Knox Robinson.

He joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.