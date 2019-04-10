DWWA judge profile: Richard Hemming MW

Richard Hemming MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).



Richard Hemming MW

Richard Hemming MW is a wine writer, educator and consultant. He became a Master of Wine in 2015.

He has written for JancisRobinson.com regularly since 2008, contributing articles and tasting notes covering every aspect of the wine world. He has also been published by the Financial Times, Decanter, The Drinks Business, Harpers Wine & Spirit, The World Of Fine Wine, Noble Rot and has regular columns in Drinks Retailing News and Living France magazines.

Alongside writing, Richard produces the podcast A Glass With, judges in international wine competitions and teaches wine courses for companies and private clients. Additionally, he runs bespoke wine tastings, events and dinners in London and beyond.

His previous roles in the wine industry include six years of UK retail management with Majestic Wine, viticultural assistant at Gusbourne Estate in Kent, and surviving (just) the 2008 vintage in McLaren Vale as a cellarhand. He is a frequent finalist in all the major international wine writing awards.

Outside wine, Richard plays the piano a bit and cooks as much as possible. You can find out more about Richard at richardhemmingmw.com.

Richard Hemming MW was first a DWWA judge in 2012.

