DWWA judge profile: Robin Kick MW

Robin Kick MW is a judge at the at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Robin Kick MW

Robin Kick MW is a freelance buying and export consultant, wine judge, educator and journalist, currently residing in Lugano, Switzerland.

Robin holds two Masters of Arts degrees in French and linguistics and began her career in wine after completing the professional course Sommelier Consel at the Université du Vin de Suze-la-Rousse in the Rhône Valley. She worked as a fine wine specialist at Christie’s auction house in Beverly Hills, California and later moved to London, where she held roles as marketing manager for Fine and Rare Wine Ltd. and wine buyer for Goedhuis & Co. While in London, she became a Master of Wine in 2014 with her ground-breaking dissertation “An Investigation of Whole Cluster Fermentation in Pinot Noir in the Côte d’Or”.

She was inducted as a Chevalier of the Confrérie des Chevaliers de Tastevin at the Château du Clos de Vougeot and a Dame Chevalier for the Ordre des Coteaux de Champagne.

Robin regularly consults for wine importers, contributes wine articles to Decanter Magazine and the ‘Corriere del Ticino’, and collaborates with The Wine Scholar Guild for their Bourgogne Master-Level Program. She teaches WSET courses at the Château de Pommard and carries out bespoke tastings for wineries and collectors.

When she is not in Switzerland, she spends much of her time travelling and tasting in the Côte d’Or and Italy.

Robin Kick MW was first a judge at the DWWA in 2015.