DWWA judge profile: Sebastian Bredal MW

Sebastian Bredal MW is a judge at the at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Sebastian Bredal MW profile:

Sebastian Bredal MW is the founder and owner of Symposium Wines in Norway (part of the Arcus Group), which he set up in 2009 and sells wine to the Norwegian monopoly outlets and the on-trade. He originally worked in information technology, after gaining a Master’s degree in information science at the university in Oslo, Norway.

In 2003 Sebastian discovered an interest in wine and moved to France to study marketing, during which time he also achieved his WSET diploma. Returning to Norway one year later, Bredal worked for a wine importer and commenced both sommelier and MW studies, being awarded his Master of Wine qualification in 2010.

Sebastian Bredal MW first judged at DWWA in 2013.