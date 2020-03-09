DWWA Judge profile: Sinisa Lasan

Sinisa Lasan is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Sinisa Lasan

Siniša Lasan is a Croatian sommelier who has been developing his career in hospitality and extending his knowledge for the past 15 years. He holds many international sommelier certificates: ASI Gold Diploma (2019), CMS Advanced Sommelier (2018), WSET Level 3 (2017), ASI Diploma (2015) and Croatian Sommelier Club diploma (2012).

He regularly participates in national sommelier competitions and achieves notable results. In 2019, 2017 and 2014 he won the National Sommelier Competition and has been voted as Croatia’s Best Sommelier.

Siniša has dedicated his entire professional career to the hospitality industry. He has worked as a sommelier in many prominent restaurants in Croatia. For the past 5 years, Sinisa has been Head Sommelier and Cellar Master of the Restaurant Proto in Dubrovnik.

In addition to that, he often organizes wine tastings, workshops, B2B meetings and wine promotions for industry professionals in cooperation with Event Lab from Dubrovnik.