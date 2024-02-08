DWWA judge profile: Sylvia Wu

Sylvia Wu is a judge at the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Sylvia Wu

Sylvia Wu is Decanter’s Regional Editor for Asia and Northern & Eastern Europe. She also works as the Editor of Decanter China platforms, overseeing Decanter’s China-focused editorial operation.

Trained as a journalist in Beijing Foreign Studies University and then University of Leicester, Sylvia is fluent in English, Japanese and Mandarin.

After a career in advertising, Sylvia started her journey in wine with Decanter in 2012. The former non-drinker was immediately drawn to the astonishingly complex but fascinating world of wine. She completed her studies towards WSET Diploma in 2018

She joined DWWA for first time in 2023.

