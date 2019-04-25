DWWA judge profile: Tim Sykes

Tim Sykes is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Tim Sykes

Having joined The Wine Society in 2012 as head of buying, Tim Sykes took the decision in 2017 to step down from the role so that he could focus all of his time and efforts on buying. He is now a member of the highly respected and experienced team of Wine Society buyers, and is responsible for buying Bordeaux, Beaujolais and Sherry.

At university Tim studied law, both in London and at the Sorbonne in Paris, eventually qualifying as a solicitor in 1989.

Shortly afterwards he gave up “the enticing prospect of a lifetime sorting out divorces and scrutinising commercial leases” to work in a wine shop, La Vigneronne, in Kensington. After much tasting practice and winning the Thresher scholarship and McNie tasting prize during his WSET diploma, he moved to OW Loeb for a four-year stint and then joined Enotria, where he worked for 15 years, eventually become Director of Buying.

When he’s not working Tim enjoys travel and cycling, often at the same time.

Tim Sykes was first a judge at the DWWA in 2012.