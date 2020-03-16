DWWA judge profile: Totte Steneby

Totte Steneby is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)
Totte Steneby
Stockholm native Totte Steneby started his career in the food industry before turning to wine in 2007. He holds both the WSET Advanced and MS Advanced Certificates. A former winner of Best Sommelier of Sweden and of the ASI Nordic Championship for Sommeliers, he is the co-founder and president of the Swedish Sommelier Guild, an organisation which brings Swedish sommeliers together to teach and learn from each other.
As well as being European Brand Ambassador for Rajat Parr and Sashi Moormans Domaine de la Côte and Evening Land, he has his own import company with a focus on Burgundy. Last year he founded and runs a sommelier education program in Sweden and is the head sommelier for new restaurant Portal in Stockholm.
