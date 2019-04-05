DWWA judge profile: Vincenzo Donatiello

Vincenzo Donatiello is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Vincenzo Donatiello

Vincenzo Donatiello hails from Vulture, Italy, and rose through the ranks in hospitality, developing professionally between Puglia, where he attended the hotel management school of Vieste, and Romagna.

In 2009 he joined La Frasca in Milano Marittima, under the guidance of Gianfranco Bolognesi, and this was the first of a series of Michelin-starred experiences such as restaurant Pascucci al Porticciolo in Fiumicino (* Michelin) and Piastrino in Pennabilli (* Michelin).

Since February 2013, he has been at the three-Michelin starred Piazza Duomo in Alba, with chef Enrico Crippa.

He was Best Junior Sommelier of Italy in 2004 and Best Sommelier of Romagna in 2010; Sommelier of the Year 2013 for Italia a Tavola Magazine, Best Restaurant Director 2016 for Touring Club Restaurant Guide and Maitre of the Year 2018 for L’Espresso Italian Restaurant Guide.

