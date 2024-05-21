Bordeaux 2023 En Primeur Dry Whites Score Table

See Decanter's in-depth report on the Bordeaux 2023 vintage and the top-scoring wines from more than 600 tasted.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 61 dry white wines tasted.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château La Mission Haut-Brion, Blanc Pessac-Léognan202397
Château Haut-Brion, Blanc Pessac-Léognan202396
Château Margaux, Pavillon Blanc Bordeaux Blanc202396
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Blanc Pessac-Léognan202396
Domaine de Chevalier, Blanc Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202396
Château Cos d'Estournel, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc202395
Château Couhins-Lurton, Blanc Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202395
Château La Garde, Blanc Pessac-L̩ognan202395
Château Malartic-Lagravière, Blanc Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202395
Château Pape Clément, Blanc Pessac-Léognan202395
Château Suduiraut, Pur Semillon Bordeaux Blanc202395
Les Champs Libres, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc202395
Château Bouscaut, Blanc Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202394
Château de Fieuzal, Blanc Pessac-Léognan202394
Château de Rouillac, Blanc Pessac-Léognan202394
Château Latour-Martillac, Blanc Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202394
Château Mouton Rothschild, Aile d'Argent Bordeaux Blanc202394
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut Lafitte Blanc Pessac-Léognan202394
Château Suduiraut, Vieilles Vignes Bordeaux Blanc202394
Clos des Lunes, Lune d'Or Bordeaux Blanc202394
Château Brown, Blanc Pessac-Léognan202393
Château Caillou , Barsac (2ème Cru Classé)202393
Château Carbonnieux, Blanc Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202393
Château Chantegrive, Cuveé Caroline Graves202393
Château d'Aiguilhe, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc202393
Château Haut-Brion, La Clarté de Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan202393
Château La Louvière, Blanc Pessac-Léognan202393
Château Lagrange, Arums de Lagrange Bordeaux Blanc202393
Château Les Charmes-Godard, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc202393
Château Puygueraud, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc202393
Clos des Lunes, Lune d'Argent Bordeaux Blanc202393
Clos Marsalette, Blanc Pessac-Léognan202393
Château Bastor-Lamontagne, Confidence Bordeaux Blanc202392
Château Brane-Cantenac, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc202392
Château Chantegrive , Graves202392
Château d'Eck, Blanc Pessac-Léognan202392
Château de la Rivière, Le Blanc de Château de La Rivière Bordeaux202392
Château de Rochemorin, Blanc Pessac-Léognan202392
Château de Saint Marie , Vieilles Vignes Entre-Deux-Mers202392
Château George 7, Blanc Fronsac202392
Château Grand Village, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc202392
Château Loudenne, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc202392
Château Lynch-Bages, Blanc de Lynch Bages Bordeaux Blanc202392
Château Marjosse, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc202392
Château Nardian, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc202392
Château Olivier, Blanc Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202392
Château Sainte-Marie, Vieilles Vignes Blanc Entre-Deux-Mers202392
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Les Hauts de Smith Blanc Pessac-Léognan202392
Château Cos d'Estournel, Les Pagodes de Cos Blanc Bordeaux Blanc202391
Château de France, Blanc Pessac-Léognan202391
Château Lespault-Martillac, Blanc Pessac-Léognan202391
Château Malartic-Lagravière, Comte de Malartic Blanc Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202391
Château Picque Caillou, Blanc Pessac-Léognan202391
Château Suduiraut, Les Lions de Suduiraut Blanc Sec Bordeaux Blanc202391
Domaine de Chevalier, Esprit de Chevalier Blanc Pessac-Léognan202391
Domaine de la Solitude , Pessac-Léognan202391
Château de Cruzeau, Blanc Pessac-Léognan202390
Château Reignac, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc202390
Dourthe, N°1 Bordeaux Blanc202390
Le Clos du Beau-Pere, Blanc du Beau-Pere Bordeaux Blanc202390
Clarendelle, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc202388

