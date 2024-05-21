Bordeaux 2023 En Primeur Sweet Whites Score Table

See Decanter's in-depth report on the Bordeaux 2023 vintage and the top-scoring wines from more than 600 tasted.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 21 sweet wines tasted.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Doisy-Daëne, l'Extravagant de Doisy-DaëneBarsac202398
Château CoutetBarsac (1er Cru Classé)202397
Château de FarguesSauternes202397
Château SuduirautSauternes (1er Cru Classé)202397
Château Raymond-LafonSauternes202396
Château Bastor-LamontagneSauternes202395
Château NairacBarsac (2ème Cru Classé)202395
Domaine de L'AllianceSauternes202395
Château ClimensBarsac (1er Cru Classé)202394
Château d'ArcheSauternes (2ème Cru Classé)202394
Château Doisy-DaëneBarsac (2ème Cru Classé)202394
Château Doisy-VédrinesBarsac (2ème Cru Classé)202394
Château La Tour BlancheSauternes (1er Cru Classé)202394
Château de Rayne VigneauSauternes (1er Cru Classé)202393
Château RieussecSauternes (1er Cru Classé)202393
Château BroustetBarsac (2ème Cru Classé)202392
Château Sigalas RabaudSauternes (1er Cru Classé)202392
Château Haut-BergeronSauternes202391
Château de Rayne Vigneau, Madame de RayneSauternes202390
Château Romer du HayotSauternes (2ème Cru Classé)202390
Château CantegrilSauternes202389

