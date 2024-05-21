Bordeaux 2023 En Primeur Dry Whites Score Table

See Decanter's in-depth report on the Bordeaux 2023 vintage and the top-scoring wines from more than 600 tasted.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 388 red wines that scored 90 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Beauséjour (Duffau-Lagarrosse)St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202398
Château Bélair-Monange St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202398
Château Canon St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202398
Château Figeac St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202398
Château Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé)202398
Château La Conseillante Pomerol202398
Château Lafite Rothschild Pauillac (1er Cru Classé)202398
Château Latour Pauillac (1er Cru Classé)202398
Château Léoville-Las Cases St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202398
Château Margaux Margaux (1er Cru Classé)202398
Château Montrose St-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)202398
Château Mouton Rothschild Pauillac (1er Cru Classé)202398
Château Palmer Margaux (3ème Cru Classé)202398
Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande Pauillac (2ème Cru Classé)202398
Petrus Pomerol202398
Vieux Château Certan Pomerol202398
Château Angélus St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202397
Château Beau-Séjour Bécot St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202397
Château Cheval Blanc St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202397
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202397
Château Gruaud-Larose St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202397
Château L'Eglise-Clinet Pomerol202397
Château L'Évangile Pomerol202397
Château La Mission Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202397
Château Lafleur Pomerol202397
Château Le Pin Pomerol202397
Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan202397
Château Pavie St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202397
Château Pichon Baron Pauillac (2ème Cru Classé)202397
Château Pontet-Canet Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202397
Château Smith Haut Lafitte Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202397
Château Troplong Mondot St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202397
Château Trotte Vieille St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202397
Château Ausone St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202396
Château Batailley Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202396
Château Brane-Cantenac Margaux (2ème Cru Classé)202396
Château Calon Ségur St-Estèphe (3ème Cru Classé)202396
Château Clerc Milon Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202396
Château Cos d'Estournel St-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)202396
Château Haut-Bailly Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202396
Château La Fleur-Pétrus Pomerol202396
Château Léoville Poyferré St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202396
Château Lynch-Bages Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202396
Château Pavie Macquin St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202396
Château Rauzan-Ségla Margaux (2ème Cru Classé)202396
Château Tertre Rôteboeuf St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202396
Clos du Clocher Pomerol202396
Château Angludet Margaux202395
Château Bellefont-Belcier St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202395
Château Bellevue St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202395
Château Branaire-Ducru St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202395
Château d'Issan Margaux (3ème Cru Classé)202395
Château Duhart-Milon Pauillac (4ème Cru Classé)202395
Château Durfort-Vivens Margaux (2ème Cru Classé)202395
Château Giscours Margaux (3ème Cru Classé)202395
Château Jean-Faure St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202395
Château La Dominique St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202395
Château La Gaffelière St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202395
Château Lagrange St-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)202395
Château Larcis Ducasse St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202395
Château Laroque St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202395
Château Lassègue St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202395
Château Malartic-Lagravière Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202395
Château Phélan Ségur St-Estèphe202395
Château Saint-Pierre Pomerol202395
Château Séraphine Pomerol202395
Château Trotanoy Pomerol202395
Clos Fourtet St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202395
Domaine de Chevalier Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202395
Enclos Tourmaline Pomerol202395
La Mondotte St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202395
Les Perrières de Lafleur Bordeaux Supérieur202395
Château Haut-Batailley Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202394
Château Ausone, La Chapelle d'AusoneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202394
Château Berliquet St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202394
Château Beychevelle St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202394
Château Canon-la-Gaffelière St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202394
Château Cantenac Brown Margaux (3ème Cru Classé)202394
Château Corbin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202394
Château Couhins-Lurton Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202394
Château d'Armailhac Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202394
Château de Ferrand St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202394
Château de Pez St-Estèphe202394
Château de Rouillac Pessac-Léognan202394
Château Fonplégade St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202394
Château Gazin Pomerol202394
Château Grand Village Bordeaux Supérieur202394
Château Guillot Clauzel Pomerol202394
Château Haut-Bages Monpelou Pauillac202394
Château Haut-Brion, Le Clarence de Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan202394
Château Hosanna Pomerol202394
Château La Clotte St-Émilion202394
Château La Fleur de Gay Pomerol202394
Château La Garde Pessac-Léognan202394
Château La Lagune Haut-Médoc (3ème Cru Classé)202394
Château Lafite Rothschild, Carruades des LafitePauillac202394
Château Lascombes Margaux (2ème Cru Classé)202394
Château Latour à Pomerol Pomerol202394
Château Le Moulin Pomerol202394
Château Léoville-Las Cases, Clos de MarquisSt-Julien202394
Château Les Cruzelles Lalande-de-Pomerol202394
Château Lynch-Moussas Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202394
Château Malescot St Exupéry Margaux (3ème Cru Classé)202394
Château Marquis d'Alesme Margaux (3ème Cru Classé)202394
Château Meyney St-Estèphe202394
Château Mouton Rothschild, Petit MoutonPauillac202394
Château Nénin Pomerol202394
Château Pédesclaux Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202394
Château Petit-Village Pomerol202394
Château Prieuré-Lichine Margaux (4ème Cru Classé)202394
Château Rouget Pomerol202394
Château Sociando-Mallet Haut-Médoc202394
Château Soutard St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202394
Château Tour St Christophe St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202394
Château Valandraud St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202394
Clos de la Vieille Eglise Pomerol202394
L'If St-Émilion202394
Le Dome St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202394
Château Alcée Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux202393
Château Angélus, Carillon d'AngélusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202393
Château Ausone, La Chapelle d'AusoneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202393
Château Batailley, Lions de BatailleyPauillac202393
Château Beauregard Pomerol202393
Château Bélair-Monange, Annonce de Bélair-MonangeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202393
Château Belgrave Haut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)202393
Château Bonalgue Pomerol202393
Château Boutisse St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202393
Château Brown Pessac-Léognan202393
Château Cadet-Bon St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202393
Château Canon, Croix-CanonSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202393
Château Canon Pécresse Canon-Fronsac202393
Château Certan de May Pomerol202393
Château Cheval Blanc, Petit ChevalSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202393
Château Clarke Listrac-Médoc202393
Château Clinet Pomerol202393
Château Croix de Labrie St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202393
Château de Candale St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202393
Château de Chambrun Lalande-de-Pomerol202393
Château de Fieuzal Pessac-Léognan202393
Château de La Dauphine Fronsac202393
Château de Pressac St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202393
Château des Sabines Lalande-de-Pomerol202393
Château du Retout Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)202393
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, Le Croix DucruSt-Julien202393
Château Fayat Pomerol202393
Château Feytit-Clinet Pomerol202393
Château Fleur Cardinale St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202393
Château Fombrauge St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202393
Château Fonroque St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202393
Château Giscours, Sirène de GiscoursMargaux202393
Château Grand Corbin Despagne St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202393
Château Grand Mayne St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202393
Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202393
Château Haut-Bages Libéral Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202393
Château Haut-Bailly, Haut-Bailly IIPessac-Léognan202393
Château Haut-Marbuzet St-Estèphe202393
Château La Fleur de Boüard Lalande-de-Pomerol202393
Château La Louvière Pessac-Léognan202393
Château La Mission Haut-Brion, La Chapelle de la Mission Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan202393
Château La Patache Pomerol202393
Château La Pointe Pomerol202393
Château La Prade Francs Côtes de Bordeaux202393
Château La Tour Figeac St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202393
Château La Vieille Cure Fronsac202393
Château Labégorce Margaux202393
Château Lafleur, Les Pensées de LafleurPomerol202393
Château Lafleur-Gazin Pomerol202393
Château Lafon-Rochet St-Estèphe (4ème Cru Classé)202393
Château Langoa Barton St-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)202393
Château Larrivet Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan202393
Château Latour, Les Forts de LatourPauillac202393
Château Le Bon Pasteur Pomerol202393
Château Le Boscq St-Estèphe202393
Château Léoville-Las Cases, Le Petit Lion du Marquis de Las CasesSt-Julien202393
Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, C des CarmesPessac-Léognan202393
Château Les Trois Croix Fronsac202393
Château Lilian Ladouys St-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202393
Château Margaux, Pavillon RougeMargaux202393
Château Marquis de Terme Margaux (4ème Cru Classé)202393
Château Montlandrie Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux202393
Château Moulin Riche St-Julien202393
Château Moulin St-Georges St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202393
Château Palmer, Alter EgoMargaux202393
Château Pape Clément Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202393
Château Pavie, Arômes de PavieSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202393
Château Pibran Pauillac202393
Château Pichon Baron, Les Tourelles de Pichon BaronPauillac202393
Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, Reserve de ComtessePauillac202393
Château Quinault L'Enclos St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202393
Château Quintus St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202393
Château Rauzan-Ségla, SeglaMargaux202393
Château Rol Valentin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202393
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan202393
Château Sociando-Mallet, Cuvée Jean GautreauHaut-Médoc202393
Château Talbot St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202393
Château Tronquoy St-Estèphe202393
Château Tronquoy, Blanc de TronquoyBordeaux Blanc202393
Château Troplong Mondot, MondotSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202393
Château Trotte Vieille, Dame de TrottevielleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202393
Château Vray Croix de Gay Pomerol202393
Clos Cantenac St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202393
Clos L'Eglise Pomerol202393
Clos Saint Julien St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202393
Clos St-Martin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202393
Vieux Chateau Saint André St-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)202393
Château Arnauld Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202392
Château Badette St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202392
Château Beauregard, Pavillon BeauregardPomerol202392
Château Beauséjour, Croix de BeausejourSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202392
Château Belle Assise Coureau St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202392
Château Branas Grand Poujeaux Moulis-en-Médoc202392
Château Brane-Cantenac, Baron de BraneMargaux202392
Château Chasse-Spleen Moulis-en-Médoc202392
Château Cos d'Estournel, Les Pagodes de CosSt-Estèphe202392
Château Côte de Baleau St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202392
Château Croix Cardinale St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202392
Château d'Aiguilhe Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux202392
Château de Barbe Blanche St-Émilion (Lussac St-Émilion)202392
Château de Beau-Site St-Estèphe202392
Château de la Huste Fronsac202392
Château de Sales Pomerol202392
Château Desmirail Margaux (3ème Cru Classé)202392
Château Destieux St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202392
Château Duhart-Milon, Moulin de DuhartPauillac202392
Château Ferrière Margaux (3ème Cru Classé)202392
Château Fourcas Hosten Listrac-Médoc202392
Château Franc Mayne St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202392
Château George 7 Fronsac202392
Château Granins Grand Poujeaux Moulis-en-Médoc202392
Château Gruaud-Larose, Sarget de Gruaud-LaroseSt-Julien202392
Château Haut-Carles Fronsac202392
Château L'Étampe St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202392
Château L'Évangile, Blason de L'ÉvangilePomerol202392
Château La Chenade Lalande-de-Pomerol202392
Château La Croix du Casse Pomerol202392
Château La Tour Carnet Haut-Médoc202392
Château La Violette Pomerol202392
Château Laroze St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202392
Château Larrivaux Haut-Médoc202392
Château Latour-Martillac Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202392
Château Laurence Bordeaux Supérieur202392
Château Le Bon Pasteur Pomerol202392
Château Le Chatelet St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202392
Château Le Crock St-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202392
Château Le Gay Pomerol202392
Château Le Prieuré St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202392
Château Léoville Poyferré, Pavillon de Léoville PoyferréSt-Julien202392
Château Lespault-Martillac Pessac-Léognan202392
Château Lynch-Bages, Echo de Lynch BagesPauillac202392
Château Maillet Pomerol202392
Château Mauvesin Barton Moulis-en-Médoc202392
Château Montrose, Dame de MontroseSt-Estèphe202392
Château Nénin, Fugue de NéninPomerol202392
Château Ormes de Pez St-Estèphe202392
Château Pédesclaux, Fleur de PedesclauxPauillac202392
Château Petit Faurie de Soutard St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202392
Château Petit-Village, Le PetitPomerol202392
Château Pichon Baron, Les Griffons de Pichon BaronPauillac202392
Château Plain-Point Fronsac202392
Château Reynon Premières Côtes de Bordeaux202392
Château Sansonnet St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202392
Château Saransot-Dupré Listrac-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)202392
Château Séraphine, Innocence de SéraphinePomerol202392
Château Siaurac Lalande-de-Pomerol202392
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Les Hauts de SmithPessac-Léognan202392
Château Villars Fronsac202392
Château Villemaurine St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202392
Château Yon-Figeac St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202392
Clos Cantenac, Petit CantenacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202392
Clos de l'Oratoire St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202392
Clos des Jacobins St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202392
Clos Fourtet, La Closerie de Clos FourtetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202392
Clos Saint Vincent St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202392
Couvent des Jacobins St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202392
Domaine Baudon, Les Terres BlanchesSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)202392
Domaine de la Solitude Pessac-Léognan202392
Domaine Simon Blanchard, Au Champ de la FenêtreSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)202392
Domaine Simon Blanchard, GuitardSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)202392
Le Clos du Beau-Pere Pomerol202392
Saintayme St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202392
Vieux Chateau Mazerat St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202392
Château Haut-Batailley, VersoPauillac202391
Château Angélus, No.3St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202391
Château Balestard La Tonnelle St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202391
Château Barreyres Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois)202391
Chateau Bel Air Gloria Haut-Médoc202391
Château Bibian Haut-Médoc202391
Château Bourgneuf Pomerol202391
Château Calon Ségur, Le Marquis de Calon SégurSt-Estèphe202391
Château Camensac Haut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)202391
Château Cantemerle Haut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)202391
Château Cap de Mourlin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202391
Château Carbonnieux Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202391
Château Carignan Cadillac Côtes de Bordeaux202391
Château Charmail Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202391
Château Cissac Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois)202391
Château Clerc Milon, Pastourelle de Clerc MilonPauillac202391
Château Clos Junet St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202391
Château d'Issan, Blason d'IssanMargaux202391
Château de France Pessac-Léognan202391
Château de Malleret Haut-Médoc202391
Château de Pez, 2ndSt-Estèphe202391
Château de Rochemorin Pessac-Léognan202391
Château du Courlat, Cuvée Jean-BaptisteSt-Émilion (Lussac St-Émilion)202391
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, Le Petit DucruSt-Julien202391
Château Fourcas-Dupré Listrac-Médoc202391
Château Grand Corbin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202391
Château Grand-Puy Ducasse Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202391
Château Haut Surget Lalande-de-Pomerol202391
Château Haut-Simard St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202391
Château Haut-Surget Lalande-de-Pomerol202391
Chateau Joanin Bécot Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux202391
Château La Couspaude St-Émilion202391
Château La Croix de Gay Pomerol202391
Château La Fleur Morange St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202391
Château La Marzelle St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202391
Château La Serre St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202391
Château Lascombes, Chevalier de LascombesMargaux202391
Château Latour, PauillacPauillac202391
Château Le Thil Pessac-Léognan202391
Château Les Hauts-Conseillants Lalande-de-Pomerol202391
Château Lynch-Moussas, Hauts de Lynch-MoussasHaut-Médoc202391
Château Malartic-Lagravière, Comte de MalarticPessac-Léognan202391
Château Marjosse Bordeaux202391
Château Monregard la Croix Pomerol202391
Château Montlisse St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202391
Château Moulin de La Rose St-Julien202391
Château Moutte Blanc Margaux202391
Château Olivier Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202391
Château Paveil de Luze Margaux (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202391
Château Peyrabon Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)202391
Château Pomeys Moulis-en-Médoc202391
Château Potensac Médoc202391
Château Puygueraud Francs Côtes de Bordeaux202391
Château Quintus, Dragon de QuintusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202391
Château Ramafort Médoc (Cru Bourgeois)202391
Château St-Georges Côte Pavie St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202391
Château Valandraud, Virginie de ValandraudSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202391
Clos de l'Oratoire St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202391
Enclos de Viaud Lalande-de-Pomerol202391
Château Beaumont Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)202390
Château Beauregard, Benjamin de BeauregardPomerol202390
Château Beauvillage Médoc (Cru Bourgeois)202390
Château Bellerive Médoc (Cru Bourgeois)202390
Château Bernadotte Haut-Médoc202390
Château Beychevelle, Amiral de BeychevelleSt-Julien202390
Château Cambon la Pelouse Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202390
Château Chauvin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202390
Château Clément-Pichon Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)202390
Château Clos de Sarpe St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202390
Château Cos d'Estournel, G d'EstournelMédoc202390
Château Cos Labory St-Estèphe (5ème Cru Classé)202390
Château d'Agassac Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202390
Château d'Arcins Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois)202390
Château de Malleret Haut-Médoc202390
Château Deyrem Valentin Margaux (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)202390
Château Dillon Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)202390
Château du Glana St-Julien202390
Château du Moulin Rouge Haut-Médoc202390
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, Madame de BeaucaillouSt-Julien202390
Château Fleur La Mothe Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)202390
Château Fonréaud Listrac-Médoc202390
Château Giscours, Haut-Médoc de GiscoursHaut-Médoc202390
Château Haut Barrail Médoc (Cru Bourgeois)202390
Château Haut-Brisson St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202390
Château Haut-Madrac Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois)202390
Château La Grave Pomerol202390
Château La Gurgue Margaux202390
Château La Tour de Mons Margaux202390
Château Lagrange, Fiefs de LagrangeSt-Julien202390
Château Lamothe Bergeron Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)202390
Château Larose Perganson Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)202390
Château Les Anguilleys Médoc (Cru Bourgeois)202390
Château Lousteauneuf Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)202390
Château Monbousquet St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202390
Château Moulin du Cadet St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202390
Château Phélan Ségur, Frank de PhélanSt-Estèphe202390
Château Poujeaux Moulis-en-Médoc202390
Château Simard St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202390
Château Sociando-Mallet, La Demoiselle de Sociando-MalletHaut-Médoc202390
Château Tour Baladoz St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202390
Château Valandraud, 3 by ValandraudSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202390
Clarendelle Bordeaux202390
Clarendelle Pessac-Léognan202390
Clos Badon Thunevin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202390
Clos Lunelles Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux202390
Clos Marsalette Pessac-Léognan202390
Domaine de Chevalier, Esprit de ChevalierPessac-Léognan202390

